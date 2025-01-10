Doncaster Rovers secure signing of Manchester United youngster on loan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster Rovers have completed their second signing of the January transfer window.

Winger Ethan Ennis is heading to Rovers on a loan deal for the rest of the season from Premier League giants Manchester United.

Ennis, aged 20, ironically played and scored against Rovers for United's under-21s in the EFL Trophy fixture back in September. The two sides played out an eventful 3-3 draw that saw Rovers lose on penalties.

Rovers have already signed Rob Street on loan from Lincoln this month.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Ennis said: “Coming out of Manchester United and playing men’s football is an important move for me. I think I’m ready for the challenge.

"It’ll be a bit different, living away from home in a new setting but I’m really looking forward to it. It’s something looking forward to, being in competitive games in a competitive league.

“The manager outlined where the club wants to go and hopefully I can bring my best and help make that happen.”

Ennis, who was given a new two-year contract by United in the summer, could debut in the FA Cup third round at Hull City on Sunday.