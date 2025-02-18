Doncaster Rovers season tickets: Marginal price rises for 2025-26 but future freeze touted
The pricing structure equates to £10.61 per game for an adult sitting in the South Stand next term or £14.30 if sitting on the East, West or Family Stand.
A club statement said: "While offering one of the most affordable season memberships in the EFL, this season will see a rise of between £10 and £30 for supporters aged 18 or older, depending on category and location within the stadium.
"However, with our commitment to ensuring football remains an affordable sport for families, prices have been frozen for young adults aged 14 to 17 and children aged 13 and younger."
The club say that the rise in prices - which also includes matchday tickets - is due to them expecting "operating costs to rise by more than £200,000 due to national insurance and wage inflation alone. This is in addition to expected increases in supply chain costs while we are also looking to make investments in infrastructure that supports the matchday experience."
The club however do say that it "is our intention to offer a price freeze on Season Memberships for the 2026/27 season, thus protecting supporters from an increase two years in a row. These plans may change in the event of a significant event, however a rise next year is not intended at this time."
Supporters are able to purchase season tickets in three, six or ten-month payment plans, if they so wish.
