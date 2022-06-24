Doncaster Rovers reveal new 2022/23 home kit

The new strip has been produced by Doncaster-based sportswear brand OXEN and features a white collar, white side panel and white back panel.

The shirt looks set to be accompanied by white shorts and white socks – marking a big change from last season’s all red kit.

Head of football operations James Coppinger was involved in the design process and championed the return to hoops.

The new shirt was unveiled at a special launch event for fans at the Eco-Power Stadium last night featuring Coppinger and new signings Harrison Biggins, Geroge Miller and Luke Molyneux.

The full home kit will be available to buy online from 9am today HERE.