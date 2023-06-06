Doncaster Rovers return to classic design for 2023/24 season kit

News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers have returned to a classic design for their 23/24 home shirt.
By Steve Jones
Published 6th Jun 2023, 17:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 18:46 BST

Doncaster’s famous red and white hoops will be accompanied by a black trim next term, with black shorts back for the first time since 2015.

The kit’s socks have been given a red and white hoop design.

The logo of the club’s sponsor, Eco-Power, also features on the front of the shirt, which is available to buy now.

Doncaster Rovers have unveiled their 2023/24 home shirt.Doncaster Rovers have unveiled their 2023/24 home shirt.
An adult shirt costs £46, juniors £36 and toddlers £35.

The shirt is said to be made from lightweight performance fabric with moisture wick technology to keep fans cool and dry.

It also features a dropped tail design for a more comfortable fit.

Doncaster have not worn black shorts since the 2014/15 season.

They had been a feature of the club’s kits from the 2007/08 campaign and became synonymous with Rovers’ promotion that term and Championship years.

