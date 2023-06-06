Doncaster Rovers return to classic design for 2023/24 season kit
Doncaster’s famous red and white hoops will be accompanied by a black trim next term, with black shorts back for the first time since 2015.
The kit’s socks have been given a red and white hoop design.
The logo of the club’s sponsor, Eco-Power, also features on the front of the shirt, which is available to buy now.
An adult shirt costs £46, juniors £36 and toddlers £35.
The shirt is said to be made from lightweight performance fabric with moisture wick technology to keep fans cool and dry.
It also features a dropped tail design for a more comfortable fit.
Doncaster have not worn black shorts since the 2014/15 season.
They had been a feature of the club’s kits from the 2007/08 campaign and became synonymous with Rovers’ promotion that term and Championship years.