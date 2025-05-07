Doncaster Rovers retained list: Richard Wood retiring, four released and offers made to five

Billy Sharp is one of five players offered a new deal by Rovers.

Doncaster Rovers have announced their retained list for next season, with few surprises.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The most eye-catching part was probably confirmation that club captain Richard Wood is retiring from football with immediate effect. The 39-year-old helped Rovers seal the League Two title in 2024-25 and that fifth promotion proved to be his final act in football.

"You must listen to your body and say stop at the right time," he said in a lengthy statement posted on Rovers' website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news of Wood's decision was followed by the club posting their retained list - with little to cause ripples among the fanbase. Veteran striker Billy Sharp and long-serving defender Tom Anderson have both been offered contracts along with Bobby Faulkner and Ian Lawlor. The latter pair have hardly played in the past two seasons, so perhaps there was some surprise at them being offered deals especially with Rovers moving up to League One next term.

Jack Goodman is one of four players being released by Rovers.

Joseph Olowu, as manager Grant McCann had already confirmed, also remains in discussion over extending his stay at DN4 with his decision much-anticipated among the supporters who are keen for him to be tied down after a stellar campaign.

It is unclear if Rovers boss Grant McCann has put specific deadlines on offers made to those five.

Elsewhere, the club have exercised an extension option on young goalkeeper Jake Oram and offered a pro deal to fellow stopper Jacob Bryant but have released four others: Freddie Allen, Jack Degruchy, Jack Goodman, Tavonga Kuleya. Goodman, out of that quartet, was probably the most highly-rated but is now on the lookout for a new club.

In addition, six academy scholars are also leaving: Jacob Bacon, Jaiden Campbell-Ryce, Kenneth Imariagbe, Oliver Piekarski, Charlie Thompson and Jamie Tomlinson.