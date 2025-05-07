Doncaster Rovers retained list: Richard Wood retiring, four released and offers made to five
The most eye-catching part was probably confirmation that club captain Richard Wood is retiring from football with immediate effect. The 39-year-old helped Rovers seal the League Two title in 2024-25 and that fifth promotion proved to be his final act in football.
"You must listen to your body and say stop at the right time," he said in a lengthy statement posted on Rovers' website.
The news of Wood's decision was followed by the club posting their retained list - with little to cause ripples among the fanbase. Veteran striker Billy Sharp and long-serving defender Tom Anderson have both been offered contracts along with Bobby Faulkner and Ian Lawlor. The latter pair have hardly played in the past two seasons, so perhaps there was some surprise at them being offered deals especially with Rovers moving up to League One next term.
Joseph Olowu, as manager Grant McCann had already confirmed, also remains in discussion over extending his stay at DN4 with his decision much-anticipated among the supporters who are keen for him to be tied down after a stellar campaign.
It is unclear if Rovers boss Grant McCann has put specific deadlines on offers made to those five.
Elsewhere, the club have exercised an extension option on young goalkeeper Jake Oram and offered a pro deal to fellow stopper Jacob Bryant but have released four others: Freddie Allen, Jack Degruchy, Jack Goodman, Tavonga Kuleya. Goodman, out of that quartet, was probably the most highly-rated but is now on the lookout for a new club.
In addition, six academy scholars are also leaving: Jacob Bacon, Jaiden Campbell-Ryce, Kenneth Imariagbe, Oliver Piekarski, Charlie Thompson and Jamie Tomlinson.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.