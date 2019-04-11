Grant McCann has reemphasised the importance of quality performances for Doncaster Rovers as they look to secure a top six finish.

The Rovers boss had previously insisted results are all he is concerned about at this stage of the season for his side.

But after witnessing Rovers labour to victory at bottom side Bradford City last weekend, McCann says they must perform if they are to avoid any slip ups before the end of the campaign and starting against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

"We want to try to perform," McCann told the Free Press.

"Our performance wasn't good at the weekend at Bradford but we got the job done.

"We want to try to focus on the performance.

"Maybe we did get away with one on Saturday. We weren't good enough but we won the game.

"We can't afford to do that again on Saturday against a Plymouth side with Graham Carey, Freddie Ladapo, Antoni Sarcevic and Ruben Lameiras - people who can hurt you.

"They've got a very good front four - one that can cause any team in this league problems on any day of the week.

"We need to be on our guard against that but we also know we've got players who can hurt them.

"We have to make sure we perform to give ourselves the best chance."

Ultimately, McCann is hunting for a fourth successive win as Rovers look to at least maintain their five point advantage inside the play-off places.

And he believes a victory will allow his side to head to automatic promotion chasing Sunderland on Good Friday with the ability to enjoy the occasion.

McCann said: "It's all about another win.

"We have to focus on our performance and then we'll win.

"I've said it before but it is all that matters at this stage.

"We want to make sure we go to Sunderland with another win and that we enjoy the game."