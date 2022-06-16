The West Stand will be known as the ‘James Coppinger West Stand’ for at least the next two years.
It comes after a commercial agreement between the club and Doncaster-based railway construction company 100Club Partner Red Viking Rail, who suggested the name change.
“It’s a massive, proud moment for me,” said Coppinger, a veteran of 18 years service for Rovers as a player and now head of football operations.
"I got a bit emotional when I was told. It’s a huge honour.”
Red Viking Rail are celebrating ten years as sponsors of Doncaster’s academy, and the company’s director Kevin Baker said the new sponsorship was a perfect way to mark the anniversary.
He said: “It’s an honour for me, for my company, to be involved in something like this.
“It’s quite surreal. Ten years ago when I set the company up, I never thought I’d be able to do anything like this. I love the club. I named the company after the club.
“To support the youth team, and then the stand, especially with it being associated with Copps, it’s pretty unreal.”
Rovers' all-time record appearance maker Coppinger added: “The backing Kevin has given commercially is absolutely massive for what we’re about and what we want to be about.
“Support for this club comes in so many different forms. For Kevin to understand what difference his support can make by doing this, it’s huge. It gives us the best opportunity on the pitch to produce a team that fans, supporters and staff can be proud of.”