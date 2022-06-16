The West Stand will be known as the ‘James Coppinger West Stand’ for at least the next two years.

It comes after a commercial agreement between the club and Doncaster-based railway construction company 100Club Partner Red Viking Rail, who suggested the name change.

From left to right: Club Doncaster chief commercial officer Jon Warburton, head of football operations James Coppinger and Red Viking Rail director Kevin Baker. Photo courtesy of Club Doncaster.

“It’s a massive, proud moment for me,” said Coppinger, a veteran of 18 years service for Rovers as a player and now head of football operations.

"I got a bit emotional when I was told. It’s a huge honour.”

Red Viking Rail are celebrating ten years as sponsors of Doncaster’s academy, and the company’s director Kevin Baker said the new sponsorship was a perfect way to mark the anniversary.

He said: “It’s an honour for me, for my company, to be involved in something like this.

“It’s quite surreal. Ten years ago when I set the company up, I never thought I’d be able to do anything like this. I love the club. I named the company after the club.

“To support the youth team, and then the stand, especially with it being associated with Copps, it’s pretty unreal.”

Rovers' all-time record appearance maker Coppinger added: “The backing Kevin has given commercially is absolutely massive for what we’re about and what we want to be about.