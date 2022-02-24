Doncaster Rovers' relegation rivals re-appoint former manager

Derek Adams. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Adams was sacked by Bradford City last week after just eight months in charge at the League Two club.

He led Morecambe to their first ever EFL promotion last season before quitting to pen a three-year deal with the Bantams.

Adams succeeds Robinson who left the Shrimps to take over at Scottish Premiership side St Mirren earlier this week after spending nine months at the Mazuma Stadium.

Morecambe are 21st in League One, one place and two points better off than Rovers.

Morecambe’s co-chairman Rod Taylor said: “Derek is someone who has already written himself into Morecambe history after leading the club to League One level for the first time. He knows the place inside out and now returns to make further progress with us.

“He was the manager we earmarked straight away. We knew there would be a possibility that he would come back as we have a strong relationship with him and, after a whirlwind two days, we absolutely believe he is the right person to ensure our status in League One.