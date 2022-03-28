Doncaster Rovers' relegation rivals part company with manager

Mark Robinson. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

A statement said that head coach Mark Robinson had parted company with the London club by mutual consent.

It read: “The club would like to place on record its gratitude to Mark for all his hard work, loyalty and commitment whilst in this role.

“There will be no further statement for the time being.”

AFC Wimbledon suffered a fifth consecutive defeat against Cambridge United in League One last weekend.

The Dons have not won in 20 league games and recently dropped into the bottom four.

Robinson had been in charge since January 2021 but has now departed the club as they fight for survival.

AFC Wimbledon are currently 21st in the table and are in real danger of relegation back to the fourth tier.