Doncaster Rovers: Regret nothing Grant McCann urges his side ahead of second leg with Charlton

Grant McCann wants his Doncaster Rovers side to make sure they have no regrets when they walk off the pitch at Charlton Athletic on Friday night.

Rovers are looking to overturn a 2-1 deficit in Friday's second leg of their play-off semi-final with the Addicks.

And McCann – who admits he would be bitterly disappointed not to reach the final – says his players cannot leave anything in reserve if they are to secure a place at Wembley.

“We've got this far and we can't leave anything on the pitch,” McCann said.

“That includes me, my staff and everybody.

“Tactics are all well and good but you've got to fight, make sure you win every single ball that is going.

“Give every little bit of yourself, for yourselves, for this football club and for your families because everything falls into place after that.

“Your ability falls into place, your bravery falls into place and you can never have one without the other.

“In the first half we lacked that wee bit, that bit of edge about us, that extra press, extra run or aggression.

“I'll never question their workrate, it's top drawer.

“But that bit of edge was lacked in the first half but had in the second. It possibly could have got us a draw out of it.”

McCann was critical of his side’s first half performance in Sunday’s first leg where they enjoyed good spells without truly threatening Charlton, who went on to establish a two goal lead.

But the Rovers boss was pleased with the attacking endeavour of his side after the break. Matty Blair scored late to hand Rovers a lifeline in the tie.