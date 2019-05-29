Doncaster Rovers: Recruitment ‘won’t be affected’ by Lee Glover’s departure

Grant McCann insists the departure of Lee Glover will have no effect on summer recruitment at Doncaster Rovers.

Glover had acted as scouted for potential recruits as part of his role as opposition scout and coach at Rovers following his arrival last July.

The 49-year-old last week left Rovers to become assistant manager at Mansfield Town and work under new boss John Dempster.

While sorry to see his good friend depart, McCann says in recruitment terms, Glover’s departure will not be too keenly felt.

"Gloves was brilliant,” he said. He was tremendous for us.

"He came in once or twice a week and worked with the younger ones and the forwards.

"But in terms of recruitment, it's always been my decision, in terms of who comes in and who goes.

"That is the way I like it really.

"Ultimately you live and die by your results and I'll have the final say on who comes in and who doesn't.

"On the recruitment side that has been put in place a long time ago for this summer, both for League One and the Championship.”

McCann says he will look to replace Glover in the coming months.

The Rovers boss is most keen to cover Glover’s work scouting opposition teams and says finding the right person to fill the role will be key.

"The person who will come into that role will have to be astute in terms of the opposition,” he said. “Gloves did a lot of work on the opposition.

"That role will be based on that when we do replace him but there's no rush on doing that.

"We've got a real good team, a real good staff at the minute led by in that side of it Alex Bailey our analyst.

"We have to make sure whoever comes in can work with him, understand what we want in terms of the opposition.

"I don't want a 40-page document telling us about Rochdale. We just want to be really clear and understand how we can implement our game plan on them.”