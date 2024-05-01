Doncaster Rovers receive huge Thimothee Lo-Tutala boost for Crewe Alexandra play-off clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala, who was sent off away at Gillingham on the final day of the regular season last weekend, has had the red card rescinded.

The Hull City loanee was dismissed by referee Alex Chilowicz for handling the ball outside his area in the 55th minute of the 2-2 draw at Priestfield Stadium.

However, Rovers have now successfully appealed the decision and it means the proposed one-match ban for Lo-Tutala has been quashed. It means the 21-year-old is eligible to feature against the Railwaymen in the first leg of the semi-final at Gresty Road on Monday (5.30pm).

Speaking in the immediate aftermath of the draw in Kent, Rovers manager Grant McCann said it was an understandable error by Lo-Tutala and that he apologised to his colleagues in the changing room afterwards.

"The sending-off was a big changer in the game," said McCann. "It was a decision Timmy made and he's put his hands up.

"I told him you don't need to apologise. These things happen in football. He made a decision to come out and it's just natural as a goalkeeper to put your hands up."