Doncaster Rovers ready to go after 'intense' pre-season - Tom Anderson

Tom Anderson battles with Sheff Utd's David McGoldrick. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

A warrior at the back, the skipper is steadfast and resolute in matches, earning him the tag of the best centre back in the division by his new manager.

Off the pitch, Anderson has been a constant too, in a period of upheaval and great change at the club.

It is likely, as Rovers kick off the new campaign at the weekend, that Anderson will be one of only two or three to start the match that finished last season with the club.

Following the raft of changes has been a difficult pre-season full of disruption, with even Anderson himself missing the first friendly against Rossington Main through injury.

But he feels that plenty of progress has been made to get the side up to speed for the kick-off against AFC Wimbledon this weekend.

“I think it’s come together really well,” he told the Free Press.

“Pre-season has been tough, intense and demanding.

“The gaffer wants hard work and that’s what it’s been through pre-season.

“Hopefully we kick on and we’re ready to go for the season.

“I’ve been impressed with the manager.

“He wants hard work and if you’re not willing to give him that then you won’t be here.

“Once people got back in we could start building those relationships and how he wants to play.

“It has been difficult to build those relationships with players being out and the amount of trialists we’ve had coming in but we’ve just done what we could and not wasted a minute.

“I think we’ve got a good, solid team foundation about us and it should only get stronger.”

