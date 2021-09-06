Doncaster Rovers ready to complete free agent signing
Doncaster Rovers are set to complete the signing of a free agent forward on Monday, the Free Press understands.
The player is expected to sign a contract in time for him to be eligible to make his Rovers debut against Rotherham United in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday evening.
Talks have been ongoing with the individual since last Wednesday and an agreement was reached over the weekend.
The player has spent much of the last few years with League One clubs but has also played at a higher level and abroad. He can operate anywhere across the front line.
Discussions with another free agent failed to reach an agreement with that player indicating he was keen to take a break from professional football.
Boss Richie Wellens has been determined to secure further forward options after missing out on new additions on transfer deadline day and on hearing news of a setback in Jon Taylor’s return to action.