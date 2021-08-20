Doncaster Rovers reach impasse in striker hunt

Keepmoat Stadium

Richie Wellens confirmed earlier this week that he has hopes of adding a ‘renowned League One striker’ to his squad before the end of the summer transfer window.

It is understood the terms for the loan of such an individual have been agreed and there is confidence that Rovers remain the primary destination in the eyes of the parent club.

However, the deal rests on a player leaving Rovers in order to free up the necessary finances to make it happen. Though the potential departing player’s wages do not match the wage contribution agreed for the loanee, further funds would be added to Rovers’ playing budget to make up the shortfall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The deal will not happen if Rovers fail to move players in the next ten days.

It is understood that there have been expressions of interest and genuine offers for certain contracted Rovers players but the individuals in question have not been attracted by the moves that are on the table.

Wellens will continue to explore the options available to him as he looks to add a winger and a striker to his group, which has struggled in attack during the start of the season, scoring only once in four matches so far.