Doncaster Rovers Q&A: Third kit, contract extensions and under-23s side

Rovers have two friendly games left before the big kick-off. Picture Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD.

Our Rovers reporter Ricky Charlesworth answers your questions in our latest Q&A.

Nick Gaunt - We've got four keepers on the books, Ricky. No doubt Sharman-Lowe will be first choice but what's your thoughts on the other three?

RC: This question was sent in before the Louis Jones news broke, so it's pretty much answered it for me! I think we'll see Teddy Sharman-Lowe be first choice with Ian Lawlor his backup. Jake Oram, I would imagine, will play for the under-18s and be third choice. Jones returns from his loan spell at the end of the Irish season in November but he won't be able to feature for Rovers until January at the earliest. It's unclear whether there is a recall clause inserted into the arrangement, should Sharman-Lowe or Lawlor get injured.

Steve Keeley - There's been a lot of talk recently about the lack of an under-23s side to help with the progression pathway - what would need to happen in order for the club to bring it back? Or has that ship completely sailed?

RC: This is something Grant has name-checked in recent weeks when discussing the options for those younger players on the fringes. The trouble with running an under-23s/Development squad is the extra costs involved. Finances are tight enough for clubs operating at League Two level and you only have to look at the dearth of teams in this division who run development teams. At present only Colchester and Crewe have them. I would imagine Rovers would only reassess this if, or when, they rise through the pyramid.

Patrick Jackson - Do we know how season ticket sales have gone? We must be expecting decent gates for this level ? Even my Dad is starting to go again until it gets too cold!

RC: At the recent supporters' AGM, held at the stadium, Shaun Lockwood and Gavin Baldwin both said the club were 'happy' with how sales were going. There's still another fortnight until the first game of the season too, meaning more time for sales to go through.

*The Free Press has approached Rovers for an update on the number of season tickets sold.

@Alandrfc142 - If Clifton was signed to replace Rowe and Sbarra was signed to replace Biggins, who have we signed to replace Craig? Don’t forget Broadbent was here when we brought Craig in (and we already had Close and Westbrooke).

RC: I don't think it's as simple as a case of replacing like-for-like. Rovers have got a more dynamic squad with players capable of being versatile and playing different positions. Case in point was the Hull game with Bailey and Broadbent operating fluid roles, with Bailey going forward alot more. Sbarra and Kyle Hurst look like the two candidates for the attacking central-midfield role and when you then add in Clifton, Close and Westbrooke (once they return from injury) and Will Flint and I think there's more than enough in that engine room.

@Ryanwashbourn26 - How many more do you feel will leave and with any of the youngsters you see Grant keeping them around?

RC: Grant's said that the best thing for the promising youngsters - if they aren't in the first team - is regular football out on loan. I can see a few more heading out in the coming weeks, with Sam Straughan-Brown and Jack Goodman obvious ones.

@DanMcKay1984 - Are we likely to see any other contract renewals before the season starts?

RC: McCann touched on this issue after Hull and said they're looking at it all the time. The ones that immediately jump out are the likes of Sterry and Hurst. Both are out of contract next summer and if the club can continue their policy of tieing down their assets, it only makes them stronger in the long run. Don't rule out more extensions being announced in the coming weeks and months.

Daniel Rodgers - Which youngster do you feel will have a breakout season, assuming they don't get loaned out?

RC: I'll go for Will Flint. He's looked sharp in pre-season and has earned plenty of praise from McCann. He only played a cameo against Hull but threaded a lovely through-ball on a plate for Ephraim Yeboah that should have seen Rovers score their fifth of the night. Flint is versatile too, which only helps his cause.

Jack Whitehead - Any news on the third kit being released?

RC: The Free Press understands that there will be a third kit this year and that it is set to be released after the beginning of the season. Details are being kept largely under wraps but a special launch is being planned by the club. Watch this space.

@JohnnyG12345 - Could you see another game being arranged in run up to season for those unlikely to start first league game?