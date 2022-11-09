Youth team boss Gribble, who joined Rovers from Exeter City in the summer, has been named assistant head coach.

Academy coach Green, who was combining his coaching duties with playing for Worksop Town, has retired from playing and becomes first team transition coach.

The pair took training in the immediate aftermath of Gary McSheffrey’s exit and have assisted head coach Danny Schofield following his arrival last month – and Rovers say the pair have impressed staff and players alike.

Paul Green and Chad Gribble. Photo: Doncaster Rovers

Rovers’ head of football operations James Coppinger said: “I’ve been really impressed with Chad since he came to the club in the summer and the work he’s done with the academy and the under 18s. He had 12 years at Exeter, working his way up.

“We know what we’re getting with him - a fantastic coach, a fantastic person and someone with an unbelievable work ethic that buys into everything we are trying to do.

“With Paul, he’s got the full package and in that transition period, it’s having that person who understands what it takes and can deliver and communicate it to the players.”

Head coach Danny Schofield said: “We spoke to a lot of people and we felt with Chad being in place and working to the standard he was, if we had someone that good in the building, that candidate should be promoted.

“He sees football the way I see it and I think we’ve got a similar outlook in terms of attacking and defending. He challenges me in different ways and sees things in a different way.

“Paul is excellent on the pitch. He wants to help first and foremost. He’s fantastic with the players and he’s got the respect of the players straight away because of his playing career.

“I think the balance between us can be really positive.”

Gribble moved north earlier this year after playing a key role within Exeter’s highly-rated academy, while former Rovers midfielder Green rejoined the club’s academy coaching staff in May.

Gribble said: “Myself and Danny have already built a good working relationship, we see football in the same way and I’m excited to add a bit to his quality of work and bring some of my opinions and ideas to the table so we can really kick this group on and achieve what we want to achieve.”