Doncaster Rovers press notes: Positive injury news, Chesterfield praise and Patrick Kelly

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann spoke with the media on Friday lunchtime ahead of his side's home game with Chesterfield. Here's the best bits to emerge from the virtual press conference:

INJURIES

The prominent subject of injuries saw McCann give a positive update on two players.

"James Maxwell and Zain Westbrooke have been back training the last couple of days," said McCann. "Whether Saturday comes too quick for them, we'll see.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers' manager Grant McCann.

"One thing that's important for us is we don't rush players coming back. We made a few mistakes in the early part of last season where players came back too early and then got re-injured. Hence why we've now got a really good squad. We feel we're strong in every department and therefore don't need to rush people back."

Tom Nixon and Richard Wood will miss out as they each continue their rehab from injury, although McCann did confirm the skipper is now out of his protective boot in a positive sign that he's inching closer to a return.

As well as those aforementioned absentees, midfielder Harry Clifton sits this one out after his dismissal at MK Dons last weekend.

CHESTERFIELD

Rovers welcome Paul Cook's Chesterfield tomorrow for a game that will see the biggest home crowd of the season so far, thanks to the Derbyshire side having sold their full allocation of 3,000 tickets.

And McCann is anticipating an exciting contest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think they're a very good team," he said of the club that romped to the National League crown last term. "We've watched them quite a bit and they're one of the best we've seen in terms of style of play, energy and how they've recruited.

"I think they're in a false position and I think they'll come strong. It'll be a good game up against a manager who's been there and done it so we now what we're coming up against."

PATRICK KELLY

West Ham loanee Patrick Kelly spoke with reporters shortly after his manager and gave off a relaxed and assured vibe.

Having done the hard yards in his native Northern Ireland - making his senior debut in men's football at 16 - the midfielder earned a move to the Hammers where he is highly-regarded. They have big plans for the youngster and after a stop-start opening few months at Rovers - after international duty - he's now looking to impose himself on the first team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also earned praise from his compatriot McCann: "He was excellent the first couple of games and then he had the international break which in a way hurt him a little bit. It's great to be called up for your country and we'd never stand in anyone's way.

"But because of that he missed some games and it's knocked him back slightly."

McCann also referenced the fact that he's had to take in a lot of info given he's having to get used to effectively three different styles, with the Hammers, Rovers and Northern Ireland's under-21s.

The player himself declared: "I'm being asked to do different things but I don't find any one in particular harder than the other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think it's been difficult to get any rhythm, both on and off the pitch. But I'm settled in an apartment now. Playing for your country is a big thing but it's just about focusing on Doncaster. We've got another international break after the Grimsby game but then there's none until March so that's the period I can really knuckle down."