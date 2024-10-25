Doncaster Rovers press notes: Injury update, Championship homework and Bradford pitch verdict

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann spoke with the local media this lunchtime, ahead of Saturday’s short trip to Bradford City. Here’s the best bits to emerge from the press conference:

Injury latest

With the treatment room beginning to empty out, McCann had good news regarding the few players still out of action.

Club captain Richard Wood has had a couple of non-contract training days this week, whilst Zain Westbrooke continues to get closer to a return although he's yet to get back out on the pitches.

There was more good news on Tom Nixon too, who's been absent since the Everton cup game in September: "Tom's looking good. We're hopefully going to introduce Tom on Tuesday at Barnsley (EFL Trophy) and then maybe look at trying to get another game the following Tuesday, sort of like an in-house game for some players that need it - the likes of Tom and Woody."

Post-Bromley debrief

McCann says the players and staff had an honest sit-down chat at Cantley Park this week after the disappointing setback against Bromley on Tuesday night.

"We sat with the boys this week and went through some of our chances and what we could do better in certain situations," said the Rovers boss. "But also we (as coaches) got a bit of feedback from them. We're all in this together and we just want them to play with freedom. And we are, but we know there's goals in this team and so it's disappointing when we don't get them."

Grant McCann takes his Rovers side to Valley Parade tomorrow. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Championship homework

A major talking point and area of complaint on Tuesday was the lack of finishing edge shown by McCann's men. Speaking ahead of the trip to Valley Parade, he again called on his team to adopt a 'killer instinct' in front of goal and spoke of how Luke Molyneux is a good example for what the coaching staff are trying to implement.

"It takes time, I'll be honest," he said. "If you look at Luke as an example this time last year he'd not scored many goals in his career, except maybe a purple patch when he was at Hartlepool.

"Then at the back end of last season he started to get that instinct, that killer edge we speak about and he started this season with it. Mols is now very much in that mindset of 'I want to score or assist in every game' so it takes time with certain people."

McCann also revealed that the squad were shown clips of midweek goals from Wednesday's matches in the Championship, with Sunderland's two goals in their win at Luton highlighted in-depth.

He added: "You look at how calm Sunderland were for their first goal (Chris Rigg), taking another touch before finishing. The same with (Romaine) Mundle where he takes another touch and finishes. We're shooting when we should maybe take another touch at the minute. We just want to keep educating the boys because they want to learn and keep getting better."

Bradford pitch

Rovers' last two meetings with their West Yorkshire rivals came at the start of 2024. The first was an EFL Trophy loss and the second a league draw. Both games were played on a quagmire of a pitch at Valley Parade and there was plenty of needle, with serious injuries inflicted on players of both teams.

McCann is therefore glad his side are going back much earlier in the season and is expecting a far more conducive surface.

He told the Free Press: "I think it's a lot better now and by all accounts they've put a bit of money into it. It wasn't great was it?

"It was a strange sort of pitch. I know it didn't look great but it was quite flat and the ball could still move on it. I know it was just muddy but thankfully it looks better this year and we can play some good stuff on it."