Doncaster Rovers press notes: Injury boost, Jamie Sterry update and Grimsby Town threat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rovers' chief Grant McCann spoke to the local media on Friday ahead of his side's trip to Grimsby Town. Here are the best bits to emerge from the press conference:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

INJURIES

James Maxwell could return to the Rovers squad tomorrow for the first time since the opening day. The Scot underwent surgery on a fractured metatarsal but after a full week's training he is contention for the trip to Blundell Park.

Issuing a team news update, McCann said: "James Maxwell and Zain Westbrooke have both had a full week's training on the grass. James has had about two weeks now and it was Zain's first (full) week. They're two big players to come back for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster Rovers’ manager Grant McCann

"Tom Nixon is getting closer but is still not out on the grass as he's feeling his calf. Richard Wood has a follow-up appointment with a specialist early next week to see if he can crack on with his outdoor rehab."

An update was also provided on Jamie Sterry, who was clutching his shoulder in the early stages of Tuesday's win over Barrow. Despite carrying on, the full-back was in some discomfort although McCann is hopeful he'll get the go-ahead against the Mariners.

"I think he's okay," he said. "It was more the impact of the fall. He's trained the last few days so he should be fine."

ANDERSON CHARGE

Tom Anderson will be missing for the second game as he serves out a ban following a dismissal last week against Chesterfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers initially appealed it but were unsuccessful and then Anderson was hit with further charges. He had until Thursday to respond but McCann told the Free Press they are still awaiting news from the FA.

"We're waiting on news about Tom Anderson. He's accepted the charge so we're just waiting to see what the outcome is."

GRIMSBY THREAT

David Artell's side enter this game on a three-match winning streak with the latest victory an eye-raising one over previous leaders Gillingham.

McCann is expecting a tough afternoon. He said: "I've watched a lot of Grimsby and I've been really impressed by them. I knew it would happen because I know what David (Artell) is about. I really like their style of play and have good balance in the team and threats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The identity they're playing with is what I saw with David at Crewe so I knew it'd take a bit of time to do that but I've been impressed and it'll be a really tough game for us. We're looking forward to it."