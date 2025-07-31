Doncaster Rovers press notes: Champions League stats, Exeter City preview and transfers

Doncaster Rovers kick off the new League One season on Saturday with the visit of Exeter City. Manager Grant McCann spoke with the media in the build-up to the game. Here's the best bits from his media conference:

Clean bill of health

McCann confirmed that every player is available for selection against the Grecians. The only semi-doubt is centre-half Jay McGrath who continues to work his way back to full fitness after a groin operation. On McGrath, his manager said: "He's good. Has he had enough training sessions in him to be in and around the team for Saturday? We'll have to wait and see. But he's in an excellent place."

It is almost unheard of for a squad to be going into a fresh season without anyone in the treatment room and once again McCann was quick to praise the medical team, headed by Dave Rennie, for their work.

"Dave did a presentation to the group the other day in terms of the availability and I think he said that the benchmark in the Champions League is 85 per cent - and that ours at the moment is 98 per cent, which is outstanding. That includes training and game availability. It's brilliant and the first time I've seen it, even playing, where I've gone into a new season, coming off the back of a tough pre-season, with no injuries. It's really pleasing."

Exeter test

Gary Caldwell's Exeter travel north posing a bit of a banana skin for Rovers on day one. City have posted three mid-table finishes since promotion out of League Two in 2022 and represent a stubborn test for McCann's side.

On Saturday's opponents, he said: "They're a well-renowned League One club now, with a good manager and clear style of play. We've had them watched two or three times over the summer. They've got some good players and a threat at the top end of the pitch plus experience floating about, so it'll be tough."

The visitors have already sold more than 500 tickets for the trip to South Yorkshire and McCann believes that bigger contingents in the North stand this coming season bodes well for improving not only the attendance at DN4 but also the atmosphere: "There's some big clubs with big followings in this league and it'll be good to see our stadium fuller this season."

Transfers?

Having already got eight new signings through the door, McCann appears in no rush to add to his group. When quizzed on whether any more arrivals, or indeed outgoings, are close to being sanctioned the Northern Irishman firmly shut down such talk.

"There's nothing at this moment in time," he said. "All our focus this week has just been on Exeter."