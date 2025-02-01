Doncaster Rovers preparing for 'different' kind of test vs MK Dons as extra day's rest discussed

Scott Lindsey, the MK Dons manager. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Doncaster Rovers chief Grant McCann is ready for a different kind of test when MK Dons visit the Eco-Power Stadium later today.

Rovers are in the midst of a purple patch having won four games on the spin in all competitions. That run has seen them despatch Championship opposition in the shape of Hull City in the FA Cup before gritty wins over Gillingham, Harrogate and Barrow. Those three wins had to be earned by Rovers, up against tough opponents who made it hard. Today represents an alternative challenge, against a Dons side that like to play keep-ball and are often easy-on-the-eye.

"It'll certainly be different from the last three games," McCann told the Free Press. "It'll probably be slightly similar to what we faced at Hull in terms of how they play.

"That's the beauty of League Two - the contrast in the styles of play that you come up against. There's teams that are very direct and want to pick up second balls but MK Dons are certainly not that. You saw with Scott's (Lindsey, manager) team at Crawley, they wanted to try and play through you with two number tens getting on the ball, trying to get wingers to push full-backs high and so we have to be ready for all that.

"We feel like we've got an energetic team with good lads. I know statistically we're one of the best pressing teams in the division so hopefully it'll lend itself to a good game from our point of view!"

The scheduling of Rovers' trip to Barrow, played on Wednesday night, means today's visitors have enjoyed more time to recover. Rovers players and staff did not return back from Cumbria until gone 2am on Thursday morning but that won't be used as an excuse by McCann.

"The boys recover well and we get the protocols right here," he added. "We've got a really good team with the physios and sports science department making sure we do what we need to do.

"It's then down to us to get the minutes right on the training ground, so not overloading the players. It's about getting the balance right, really."

McCann has virtually a fully fit squad to choose from today, with only captain Richard Wood (ankle) unavailable.