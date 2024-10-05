Doncaster Rovers predicted XI to face Grimsby Town as Grant McCann stays tight-lipped over winger

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster Rovers make the short trip down the M180 today for a lunchtime game against Grimsby Town (12.30pm).

Grant McCann's men have a superb recent record at Blundell Park with their last meeting seeing Rovers run out rampant 5-1 winners back in February.

They go into this off the back of a morale-boosting win midweek when they saw off Barrow. That was a first victory in four league games and another in this early kick-off would see them move level on points with leaders Gillingham, at least until the 3pm kick-offs conclude.

In terms of team news winger Luke Molyneux is once again available for consideration after serving a one-match ban. When asked at his Friday press conference if the 26-year-old could come straight back in, McCann was keeping his cards close to his chest.

"We'll have to wait and see," he said. "Luke's a very good player but we've had a good performance from Ephraim Yeboah and Joe Sbarra. It's nice to see Luke back because he obviously makes us stronger because he's such a big player and in my opinion he's the best player in the division, in his position.

"It's nice to have him back. Luke's ready to go but it's nice to have a squad to pick from."

We'd give him the nod to come straight back in from the start with Yeboah the unfortunate one to miss out.

In defence Jamie Sterry should be okay despite suffering a shoulder concern against Barrow that saw him taken off throw-ins. The centre-back pairing of Jay McGrath and Joseph Olowu will continue given Tom Anderson's suspension and Richard Wood's injury.

Grant McCann has plenty to ponder ahead of today's lunchtime trip to Grimsby.

At left-back there could be a switch-up. James Maxwell may make his return to the squad after completing his rehab but he'll almost certainly not start here. Jack Senior in for Brandon Fleming looks the most plausible change.

In midfield there's no reason to switch it up with the trio of Owen Bailey, Patrick Kelly and Harry Clifton - set to make his first return to Grimsby since leaving in the summer - all keeping their place.

As mentioned, we'd bring Molyneux back in and keep Joe Sbarra on the left and Billy Sharp as the lone frontman.

Predicted XI: Sharman-Lowe, Sterry, Olowu, McGrath, Senior, Kelly, Bailey, Clifton, Molyneux, Sharp, Sbarra.