Doncaster Rovers predicted team to face Salford City with full debuts aplenty in raft of changes

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann is likely to shuffle his pack for tonight's trip to Salford City in the EFL Cup first round.

Rovers head across the Pennines in confident mood after seeing off Accrington Stanley 4-1 on the opening day of the season on Saturday.

McCann intimated that changes were on the cards when he addressed the local media on Monday. One player definitely not involved is full-back James Maxwell who is to undergo an operation later this week after fracturing a metatarsal in his foot against Stanley. Jack Senior is in prime contention to pick up the left-back slot but he won't be the only alteration.

In terms of a predicted side, Teddy Sharman-Lowe is almost certain to keep the gloves with McCann revealing Ian Lawlor will miss this game with an unspecified minor issue.

In defence, Senior will start left-back and we'd bring Tom Nixon in at right-back. In central defence Joseph Olowu and Jay McGrath looked a decent pairing in the friendly against Hull and their presence would allow midweek rests for Richard Wood and Tom Anderson.

In midfield Owen Bailey remains an ever-present, with loanee Patrick Kelly also getting the nod from us for a debut. Joe Sbarra also could get a first start in place of Kyle Hurst. Out wide we'd go with Luke Molyneux, who will be riding high after his brace on Saturday. Ephraim Yeboah is our pick on the other flank, with Billy Sharp coming in for regular striker Joe Ironside.

"It's a good opportunity for us to progress. We want to continue with our momentum," McCann said, looking ahead to tonight's tie.

"The plusses are if you get through the first round then obviously you get the Premier League teams coming into the draw. There's a nice little prize at the end of but first things first, we've got to try and get a result at Salford and get into that next round."

Joe Sbarra could be one of a number of changes for Rovers in their cup tie tonight. Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD.

As per competition rules, Rovers can name nine subs tonight as opposed to the usual seven in the league. But they are still only permitted to use a maximum of five.

If the score is level after 90 minutes the tie goes straight to penalties.

Predicted Rovers XI: Sharman-Lowe, Nixon, Olowu, McGrath, Senior, Bailey, Kelly, Sbarra, Yeboah, Sharp, Molyneux