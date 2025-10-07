Doncaster Rovers' predicted team to face Grimsby Town with possible surprise inclusions

Damola Ajayi could earn a rare Rovers start tonight.

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann is likely to shuffle his pack for tonight's EFL Trophy tie at Grimsby Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers make the short trip to Lincolnshire (7pm kick-off) for the second of three group matches having recorded a win over Everton's under-21s in the first encounter last month.

Assistant boss Cliff Byrne provided a team news update in the build-up to this clash, suggesting that young duo Sam Straughan-Brown and Will Flint could make surprise appearances. That's despite each player being out on loan at Peterborough Sports and Gateshead respectively. Competition rules state each player is able to represent their parent club in this competition. “They're available to play," Byrne said. "So there may be opportunities for them to feature in this game."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Connor O'Riordan has returned to training as he recovers from an ankle injury and there was good news too on Harry Clifton as he works his way back from a hamstring-related concern although this meeting against his old club is likely to come too early. Jamie Sterry (shoulder) definitely misses out whilst other absentees tonight are Sean Grehan and Charlie Crew who are on international duty respectively.

With all that in mind, there could be ample changes. In goal Thimothee Lo-Tutala could earn a recall which would give Ian Lawlor the night off.

In defence, Tom Nixon may be rested and given Sterry's unavailability it could mean another senior outing for youngster Harry Glaves, who has impressed whenever called upon. Jay McGrath looks a good bet to come back in at centre-half, with Jack Senior and O'Riordan completing the defence. Straughan-Brown could well come in to midfield with Ben Close and George Broadbent possible starters. Up front, Brandon Hanlan starting would give Billy Sharp a much-needed rest, with Glenn Middleton and Damola Ajayi potential wing options.

Our predicted XI: Lo-Tutala, Glaves, McGrath, O'Riordan, Senior, Broadbent, Close, Straughan-Brown, Ajayi, Hanlan, Middleton.