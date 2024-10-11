Doncaster Rovers predicted team to face Crewe Alexandra with one change guaranteed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster Rovers welcome Crewe Alexandra to the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday aiming for a third straight win.

Grant McCann's side have found their form again with back-to-back victories over Barrow and Grimsby. The latter was an eye-raising performance in which they dominated, virtually from start to finish.

Next on the agenda is Crewe, the team who dumped Rovers out of the play-offs last season.

In terms of team selection, Rovers will have to make at least one alteration from the XI who started in Lincolnshire last week.

Patrick Kelly is away on international duty with Northern Ireland's under-21s.

"He's been really good the last couple of games and hopefully this is the last of it for him after these international games (because) it's been a bit stop-start for him," McCann said of his fellow countryman. "After these next games he only misses one for us, plays two for Northern Ireland and I think we'll see more consistency for him like he has in the last two games."

In Kelly's place it seems like Joseph Olowu will come back in, after recovering from a back-related injury that saw him miss the clash with the Mariners.

He'll slot alongside Jay McGrath at centre-half with Owen Bailey filling the void left behind by Kelly after an impressive cameo at the back last week. George Broadbent and Harry Clifton should keep their starting roles in a midfield trio.

At full-back Jamie Sterry and Brandon Fleming keep their places too, after impressing last time out.

There's no question Luke Molyneux and Jordan Gibson get the nod after starring at Blundell Park, with Billy Sharp the lone frontman.

Predicted XI: Sharman-Lowe, Sterry, Olowu, McGrath, Fleming, Bailey, Clifton, Broadbent, Molyneux, Sharp, Gibson.