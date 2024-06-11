Doncaster Rovers' pre-season starting to take shape with more fixtures to be announced

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster Rovers' pre-season itinerary is starting to take shape.

Manager Grant McCann has made no secret that his number one aim is to go all out for the League Two title in 2024-25.

Crucial to that is a good pre-season to get them off on the right track once the real action begins in August.

So far Rovers have announced five friendly fixtures. The club are heading to Portugal for a warm weather training camp, in early July, but no matches will be staged.

Upon their return to the UK Rovers will face a clutch of opponents from varying levels of the English pyramid.

First up is a trip to non-league side Stamford, who play in the Southern League Premier Division Central. The first game of pre-season will be unique in that it will be played over 120 minutes. The plan is to give 60 minutes each to two separate teams.

Just 24 hours later Rovers will be in action again, this time much closer to home when they make the short trip to Club Thorne Colliery.

The match will hopefully raise funds for Thorne, who were crowned Humber Premier Division champions last season and earned promotion to the NCEL Division One. However, they suffered a huge blow after a fire at their clubhouse on Moorends Welfare and it is hoped this friendly fixture will help aid their recovery.

Rovers are hosting Middlesbrough in one of two home friendlies this summer. The other will be announced in due course. (Picture:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD).

Another double-header awaits on Saturday, July 20 with two teams being sent to North-east pair Darlington and Spennymoor respectively.

Championship side Middlesbrough are slated to visit DN4 the following Saturday - one of two home games against second tier opposition with the other fixture to be announced in due course.

Rovers are also hoping to confirm one more outing, which will also be away, to round off their pre-season schedule in full.

Rovers' confirmed pre-season games so far

Tuesday, July 16 - Stamford (A) 7pm, 120-minute game

Wednesday, July 17 - Club Thorne Colliery (A) 7.45pm

Saturday, July 20 - Darlington (A) 12.30pm

Saturday, July 20 - Spennymoor (A) 3pm