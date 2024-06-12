Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster Rovers have confirmed the two friendly fixtures that will finalise their pre-season schedule.

Grant McCann's men will welcome Championship side Hull City - his old club - to the Eco-Power Stadium on Tuesday, July 23. They will also make the short trip to Rotherham United on Saturday, August 3 in a fixture that is effectively doubling up as a testimonial for Richard Wood.

The Rovers skipper was a popular figure at Rotherham prior to his release last summer, bringing up nine years for the Millers. Despite falling just shy of the customary ten-year period of service required to trigger a testimonial, there was huge appetite for such an event among supporters of Wood’s old employers.

Whilst there is a blank midweek before that clash at Rotherham, it's understood that at present there are no plans for a game to be scheduled for then. If there is, it would most likely be a behind-closed-doors game.

Rovers are heading to Portugal for a warm weather training camp, in early July, but no matches will be staged. Upon their return to the UK, they will face a clutch of opponents from varying levels of the English pyramid.

First up is a trip to non-league side Stamford, who play in the Southern League Premier Division Central, on July 16. The first game of pre-season will be unique in that it will be played over 120 minutes. The plan is to give 60 minutes each to two separate teams.

Just 24 hours later Rovers will be in action again, this time much closer to home when they make the short trip to Club Thorne Colliery.

Another double-header awaits on Saturday, July 20 with two teams being sent to North-east pair Darlington and Spennymoor respectively. Then comes back-to-back home games against the Tigers and Middlesbrough before they round off pre-season at the New York Stadium.

The League Two season begins the following weekend. Rovers discover their fixture list for 2024-25 two weeks today, on Wednesday, June 26.

Rovers' finalised pre-season schedule:

Tuesday, July 16 - Stamford (A) 7pm, 120-minute game

Wednesday, July 17 - Club Thorne Colliery (A) 7.45pm

Saturday, July 20 - Darlington (A) 12.30pm

Saturday, July 20 - Spennymoor (A) 3pm

Tuesday, July 23 - Hull City (H) 7.45pm

Saturday, July 27 - Middlesbrough (H) 2pm