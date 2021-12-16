Doncaster Rovers postpone Lincoln City trip due to Covid-19 outbreak

Doncaster Rovers

Several senior players have this week tested positive for coronavirus and the club have informed the EFL they are not in a position to play this weekend’s game.

A statement from the club read: “The health and safety of our players, staff and everyone at the club is of paramount concern and we have therefore informed the EFL that we are unable to fulfil our fixture against Lincoln this weekend.

“Doncaster Rovers have implemented and followed wide-ranging and comprehensive protocols to protect its players and staff during the pandemic adhering to all of the latest advice and guidance provided by the Government and the EFL.”

Clubs are expected to play fixtures if they have 14 players, including a goalkeeper, available from their registered senior squad list or any under 21 player not listed but having played one league match.

The match is the third set for Saturday in League One to be postponed after Gillingham called off their game with Crewe Alexandra while Sheffield Wednesday cancelled their scheduled fixture with Accrington Stanley, both due to Covid outbreaks.

As things stand, four matches in the Championship and three in League Two have also been postponed.

Rovers were forced to call off four successive matches last season - starting with their Boxing Day game against Accrington Stanley - due to a Covid outbreak.

*