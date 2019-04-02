Doncaster Rovers: Positive news on Ben Whiteman return

Ben Whiteman could make his return for Doncaster Rovers as early as this weekend, boss Grant McCann has revealed.

The midfielder is currently sidelined with an ankle injury suffered in last month’s draw with neighbours Barnsley and was expected to be out until mid-April.

But after undergoing a second round of a revolutionary treatment over the weekend, the 22-year-old could be a part of the squad for Saturday’s trip to Bradford City.

“I went to see Ben on Sunday when he was getting his treatment in Stamford,” McCann said.

“He’s coming well. He had an injection on Monday and we’ll know more about him as the week goes on in regards to the weekend.

“He’s a possibility. I can’t say either way at the minute.

“It’s all about how he feels, after the injection and the treatment he’s had and coming out of the protective boot as well.

“We’ll see where he is but I don’t want to set him back so we’ll make sure he’s right.”

Whiteman has undergone MBST treatment which uses similar technology to MRI scans to stimulate cells into regenerating quicker than they would naturally.

McCann said: “I used it before when I was at Peterborough.

“Charles and Liz, the people who I know there, they set the business up.

“They're doing quite well and have portable units with it. One of them is at Man City now so I think they're doing well with it.

“I used it with Gabby Zakuani when he was at Peterborough when he broke a couple of toes and he was back in no time.

“We're hoping it has the same effect on Ben.”

Herbie Kane and Joe Wright are also understood to be progressing well with their respective recoveries from injury.

Rovers have no fresh injury concerns after last weekend's win over Walsall.