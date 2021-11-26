Doncaster Rovers' position in League One form table compared to Ipswich Town, Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic

There have been signs over recent weeks of Richie Wellens’ side becoming harder to beat. Rovers have lost two of their last eight games in all competitions.

But they remain 23rd in the table and four points adrift of safety following Tuesday night’s 3-0 defeat Bolton Wanderers.

So how does Rovers’ form stack up in the League One form table? Here, we take a look:

1. Rotherham United Record during the last six games played in League One... won: four, drawn: two, lost zero. Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

2. Charlton Athletic Record during the last six games played in League One... won: four, drawn: two, lost zero. Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

3. Portsmouth Record during the last six games played in League One... won: four, drawn: two, lost zero. Photo: Warren Little Photo Sales

4. Oxford United Record during the last six games played in League One... won: four, drawn: one, lost one. Photo: Richard Heathcote Photo Sales