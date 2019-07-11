Doncaster Rovers poised to unveil first signing of Darren Moore era
Doncaster Rovers are set to announce their first signing under Darren Moore’s tenure.
Rovers will confirm a loan signing on Friday with the new acquisition having taken part in first team training on Thursday.
Paperwork for the deal will be completed on Friday morning with an announcement to follow later, ahead of Moore’s first meeting with the media.
Moore met with the Rovers squad for the first time on Thursday morning before introducing himself to club staff at the stadium.
He was also busy reviewing a raft of potential signings lined up by the club before his appointment.
The club was well under way with recruitment when Grant McCann left to take charge of Hull City.
And deals that had been agreed but not ratified were kept alive where possible in order to give the new manager the opportunity to make additions quickly after his appointment as McCann’s successor.