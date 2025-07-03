Doncaster Rovers poised for intra-squad fixture as new away kit is released

Doncaster Rovers' players are embarking on the final part of their week-long stay out in Spain.

The squad have been put through their paces with double sessions taking place in the soaring heat in Andalusia. Players enjoyed some down time on Wednesday before getting back to it on Thursday.

On Friday the whole squad - of which there are 27 players present - will take part in an in-house full game with every member of the travelling party likely to get some minutes. Assistant coach Cliff Byrne has been praising the trip abroad, especially the togetherness that can be forged during such times away.

"We do a lot of work on personalities and characteristics and so far so good, as it looks like we've done our homework well on that front," he told Rovers' website earlier this week.

Rovers' new away kit for next season.

The players and staff travel back to the UK later tonight before being given the weekend to get some rest in before pre-season goes up another gear on Monday. Rovers travel to Alfreton on Tuesday night for their official pre-season opener although a 'Rovers XI' - expected to comprise predominantly the under-18s - heads to Retford United's Cannon Park on Friday (7.30pm). Meanwhile, Thursday saw the club release their away kit for 2025-26. The striking blue and yellow design is on sale now. In the description online, the Rovers website claims: "This isn’t just a kit – it’s a tribute to the city, the teams, and the fans who stand side by side."

The club are expected to unveil a third strip later this summer.