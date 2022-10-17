Doncaster Rovers' players need to play for their future says Gary McSheffrey

Doncaster are under pressure to get their season back on track after their good start was further curtailed by a sixth loss in ten matches against Carlisle United on Saturday.

McSheffrey, who has signed 19 players since taking over – including seven of Saturday’s starting XI – told The Free Press: "You always hold yourself accountable. I’m the face and the name to the team so I’m not going to say that I can’t do better.

Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey.

“At the same time I’m out there for the whole game, taking whatever I take and getting exploited, so the players need to take some responsibility and play for their shirt and future because there are some that are not doing that.”

McSheffrey lamented his team's lack of pace after they were undone by two quick counter-attacks for Carlisle’s second and third goals when possession was squandered.

He said: “We need to be better. We need to look fitter.

"In the turnovers and transitions we don’t look like we can recover fast enough.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

McSheffrey continued: "We lack pace in the team. It’s evident to see every game.

"That’s why we try and be in a good structure when we have got the ball because on turnovers.

"If you can fill in slots and gaps, you don’t need to be too quick. But we are too open.”

Rovers have taken just seven points from their last eight games in League Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

While they have slipped to twelfth in the table, they remain just three points off three sides occupying a play-off place.

McSheffrey, who faced more calls for his departure at the weekend, added: “There is an expectancy level to be higher up the division. That’s a fact and I’m not hiding from that.

“We need to be a lot better. We won’t hide.”

Doncaster’s fellow relegated sides aren’t having it all their own way in the fourth tier, with Crewe Alexandra, AFC Wimbledon and Gillingham all below them in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

McSheffrey’s side take on the Alex away this weekend.

He said: “We’ve got some good names for this division, that have had good careers.