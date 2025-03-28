Doncaster Rovers' players itching to get back to action after enforced two-week break

Rovers have nine games left this season.

Grant McCann says his Doncaster Rovers players are chomping at the bit as they prepare to resume their intense promotion battle.

Rovers host Carlisle at the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday in their first game for a fortnight. They sat out last weekend after their game at Salford City was shelved due to international call-ups.

The unexpected break coincided with a poignant time for the Rovers manager following the sad passing of his mother Valerie last week. The Northern Irishman was away from his work in the early part of the week, with assistant Cliff Byrne taking training in his stead. Now back at the coalface, McCann insists the staff and players are looking forward to the challenges ahead as they aim to finish the job and clinch promotion out of League Two.

When asked by the Free Press if the players are itching to get back to action, he replied: "Yeah, they are. Training was really lively this morning and the boys were right at it.

"Cliff told me the early part of the week that the boys were really strong in the sessions so we're all just looking forward to the game now."

Rovers currently sit fifth but have a game in hand - the Salford trip which has been re-scheduled for April 15 - that could prove pivotal in what is an ultra-tight promotion pack.

Struggling Carlisle are first on the agenda and McCann insists he isn't taking anything for granted against Mark Hughes' side.

"People may think that because Carlisle are near the bottom of the league that it'll be an easy win," he added. "But Mark has gone in there and they've improved and the team looks stronger, the structure looks better. They've picked up some really good results so we expect a very tough game.

"I think he's obviously gone in there with a real belief that he can keep them in the division. The results have picked up since he's gone in there so we know it'll be a tough game.

"The reports come back that they're a strong team so we look forward to it."