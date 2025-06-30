Doncaster Rovers players get to work at start of gruelling week-long Spanish training camp

Rovers players feel the heat in Spain.

Doncaster Rovers players have today embarked on a gruelling, week-long warm weather training camp in Spain.

Manager Grant McCann, his staff and players arrived at their resort in southern Spain on Sunday. The players will be put through their paces in the burning hot Spanish sun as they complete their first full week since returning for pre-season. The temperature in Cadiz, where the Fairplay Football Center that they are training at is based, is projected to be in the 30s all week.

There is no bounce game scheduled for the trip, with the group set to return to the UK next Friday. Rovers' first pre-season outing comes next Tuesday, away at Alfreton where the squad will be split into two and play two, 60-minute matches.

Ahead of the trip McCann was happy with the condition that his players returned to Cantley Park in last week.

"It's not like when I was playing, where you could have six or seven weeks without doing anything!" he said. "It's different now and you have to come back (for pre-season) being ready. I said to the lads that if they're not, then they'll get found out. And when you are found out, you'll find yourself not in the team.

"I think everybody understands that. We've got a good group and whereas last summer around 97 or 98 per cent of them came back in a great condition, I'd say we're at 100 per cent this year."

The vast majority of McCann's squad have travelled, including most recent arrival Connor O'Riordan. Fellow new centre-half Sean Grehan joins up with the group on Tuesday after being granted an extended break after playing through the summer in Ireland.