Doncaster Rovers player verdicts from Rotherham United bore draw on special day for Richard Wood

Rovers' skipper Richard Wood goes off to a standing ovation against his old club Rotherham. Picture:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD.

Doncaster Rovers rounded off their pre-season with a low-key goalless draw away at Rotherham United.

The game, which was shorn of many genuine scoring chances, doubled up as Richard Wood’s testimonial following his long service to the visitors prior to his move to Rovers. Both sides hardly got out of first gear in what was their final pre-season outing before the EFL kicks off next weekend.

Here’s how we rated the Rovers players’ performances:

Ian Lawlor

Didn't put a foot wrong during his 45 minutes on the pitch. Made a good instinctive save from close-range to keep out Jamie McCart.

Jamie Sterry

Was okay and largely kept his man quiet. Made some nice forward passes on the occasions he bombed forward.

Richard Wood

The main man did what he does: wins headers, organises and keeps things nice and simple. Walked out to a guard of honour and was subbed after the break to a standing ovation.

Tom Anderson

A bit slack with some of his passes out of defence. Defensively he did well, snubbing out a few Rotherham attacks.

James Maxwell

Another who posted a solid showing against a Rotherham side who pose plenty of threats, especially on the flanks.

Owen Bailey

Put in some nice tackles and kept things ticking over.

George Broadbent

Wasn't as deep as has usually been the case in pre-season but showed some nice touchy and meaty passes.

Kyle Hurst

Is growing into his central attacking role and made plenty of positive movements and touches. Had a goal disallowed first half.

Jordan Gibson

Looked a livewire and made some neat, tidy touches. Saw a shot deflected behind.

Joe Ironside

So, so good at holding the ball up and bringing in runners. Displayed an exquisite first touch in the first half to kill a high ball dead whilst under pressure from a defender.

Luke Molyneux

Quieter performance than usual from the winger up against the experienced Reece James, who he hardly got any change out of.

Substitutes:

Teddy Sharman-Lowe (46, for Lawlor)

Hardly troubled once he came on for the second half.

Jay McGrath (47, For Wood)

Looks a real presence at the back and played his part in keeping a clean sheet.

Zain Westbrooke (61, For Gibson)

Good to see him get half an hour as he continues his return from injury troubles.

Harry Clifton (61, For Broadbent)

Making his first outing after his summer switch from Grimsby. Thirty minutes here will have done him the world of good.

Ephraim Yeboah (61, For Bailey)

Never really had chance to run at his marker or make things happen.

Joe Sbarra (61, For Hurst)

Buzzed about without creating anything concrete.

Billy Sharp (61, For Ironside)

Couldn't get a sniff at goal.

Will Flint (76, For Molyneux)

Showed a few nice touches to round off what's been an impressive pre-season for the youngster.

Joseph Olowu (76, For Anderson)

Not really troubled during his quarter-hour stint as a sub.

Jack Senior (76, For Maxwell)

Another late stint as he filled in at left-back.

Tom Nixon (76, For Sterry)

One of a flurry of late replacements, made a couple of surging runs.