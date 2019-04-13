Mallik Wilks gets close attention during the win over Peterborough United

Doncaster Rovers player ratings from win over Plymouth Argyle

Doncaster Rovers secured a fourth consecutive victory as they beat Plymouth Argyle 2-0 at the Keepmoat.

Here is how we rated their individual performances.

1. Marko Marosi 7

Had a quiet afternoon in the main and then produced a sensational stop when he needed to springing superbly to keep out Ruben Lameiras shot.

1. Marko Marosi 7

Had a quiet afternoon in the main and then produced a sensational stop when he needed to springing superbly to keep out Ruben Lameiras shot.
2. Matty Blair 7

Composed and disciplined display at right back. Did his best to get forward and stuck to the task defensively.

2. Matty Blair 7

Composed and disciplined display at right back. Did his best to get forward and stuck to the task defensively.
3. Paul Downing 8

Slotted in seamlessly for the injured Tom Anderson. A composed presence at the back producing two very timely interventions in both halves.

3. Paul Downing 8

Slotted in seamlessly for the injured Tom Anderson. A composed presence at the back producing two very timely interventions in both halves.
4. Andy Butler 8

Another commanding display by the consistent centre back. Made a couple of vital interventions during the second period.

4. Andy Butler 8

Another commanding display by the consistent centre back. Made a couple of vital interventions during the second period.
