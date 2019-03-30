Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from victory over Walsall

Doncaster Rovers secured back-to-back home wins by beating relegation-threatened Walsall 3-1 at the Keepmoat Stadium.
Here’s how we rated today’s individual performances...
MARKO MAROSI 7
His kicking was poor at times but he made two excellent saves to keep out Blackett-Smith and Ismail.
MATTY BLAIR 6
Held his position for much of the game rather than bombing on, coming up with some important tackles and interventions.
PAUL DOWNING 7
Quietly went about his business in his usual composed fashion.
ANDY BUTLER 7
Bossed lone striker Josh Gordon with his physicality and organised things at the back.
DANNY ANDREW 7
Competent defensively, decent in possession and topped it off by firing home a lovely freekick.
TOMMY ROWE 7
Showed plenty of maturity and discipline in that deeper midfield role.
ALI CRAWFORD 6
The more defensive midfield role does not come naturally to him but he did a decent job for the team.
KIERAN SADLIER 6
Had a quiet first half but came to life following the re-start, only to then get hooked for Smith.
JAMES COPPINGER 8
Enjoying his move into a central position. Constantly found pockets of space, classy on the ball. A joy to watch.
MALLIK WILKS 9
Won the penalty, scored a delightful goal and caused problems all afternoon with his direct running and trickery.
JOHN MARQUIS 7
Showed some lovely touches and ran himself into the ground as per normal. Scored from the spot to end a sequence of eight games without a goal.
Subs used
TYLER SMITH 6
His pace and directness down the left gave Walsall something else to think about.
LIRAK HASANI N/A
Nice touch as the 16-year-old replaced Coppinger to make his home debut.
ALFIE MAY N/A
Came on as a late replacement for Wilks.
Subs not used
Louis Jones, Tom Anderson, Alfie Beestin.
WALSALL
Roberts 6, Devlin 6, Scarr 6, Guthrie 6, Leahy 6, Kinsella 6, Osbourne 5 (Cook 52, 6), Dobson 6, Ismail 7 (Ferrier 68, 6), Blackett-Taylor 6 (Oteh 83, 5), Gordon 7. Subs not used: Slinn, Edwards, Fitzwater, Norman.