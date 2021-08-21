Doncaster Rovers player ratings from the draw with Portsmouth

1. Pontus Dahlberg 8
Some stray goalkicks that found touch rather than team mates drew the ire of supporters but otherwise he was strong with everything he had to deal with, particularly his save from Jacobs in the second half. And then there was the penalty save as he kept out Williams’ spot kick.
Photo: Richard Heathcote
2. Kyle Knoyle 7
Not quite as much of an attacking outlet for Rovers as he has been in previous matched but he benefited greatly from the support ahead of him. Dealt well with the threat and still offered plenty going forward.
Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
3. Ro-Shaun Williams 6
A poor and clumsy penalty to concede and he looked shaky at other times too but he showed his physical prowess well to deal with Portsmouth's threats.
Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD
4. Tom Anderson n/a
Forced off with an ankle injury after only 12 minutes. A worrying sign for all concerned with Rovers.
Photo: Steve Flynn