Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from the draw at Oxford United

Doncaster Rovers fought back to earn a huge point in the play-off race at Oxford United.

Here is how we rated the individual performances at the Kassam Stadium.

Could arguably have done better with both goals but showed renewed strength in second half and produced several vital saves.

1. Marko Marosi 6

Could arguably have done better with both goals but showed renewed strength in second half and produced several vital saves.
Bruce Rollinson
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Torn apart by Browne in the first half, he recovered well and was a real attacking threat in the second period

2. Matty Blair 6

Torn apart by Browne in the first half, he recovered well and was a real attacking threat in the second period
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Hurt by an early booking and taken off at half time due to that, he nevertheless delivered a typically resolute performance at the back

3. Paul Downing 6

Hurt by an early booking and taken off at half time due to that, he nevertheless delivered a typically resolute performance at the back
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Strong showing on his return to the side, commanding while producing several vital blocks to keep Oxford at bay

4. Andy Butler 7

Strong showing on his return to the side, commanding while producing several vital blocks to keep Oxford at bay
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4