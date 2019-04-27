Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from the draw at Oxford United Doncaster Rovers fought back to earn a huge point in the play-off race at Oxford United. Here is how we rated the individual performances at the Kassam Stadium. 1. Marko Marosi 6 Could arguably have done better with both goals but showed renewed strength in second half and produced several vital saves. Bruce Rollinson JPIMedia Buy a Photo 2. Matty Blair 6 Torn apart by Browne in the first half, he recovered well and was a real attacking threat in the second period JPIMedia Buy a Photo 3. Paul Downing 6 Hurt by an early booking and taken off at half time due to that, he nevertheless delivered a typically resolute performance at the back JPIMedia Buy a Photo 4. Andy Butler 7 Strong showing on his return to the side, commanding while producing several vital blocks to keep Oxford at bay JPIMedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4