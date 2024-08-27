Doncaster Rovers player ratings from proud showing as Everton seal Carabao Cup progress

Everton's Beto up against Jay McGrath.

Doncaster Rovers bowed out of the Carabao Cup after a 3-0 loss at Premier League side Everton in the second round at Goodison Park.

Grant McCann's side more than held their own in the first half, restricting the hosts to barely anything. In fact, it took until the final minute of the 45 before they registered an effort worthy of mention: James Garner's fierce effort coming back off a post.

But the hosts responded just after the break, coming out with much more vigour and within eight minutes of the restart they were celebrating taking the lead, albeit undeservedly.

Tim Iroegbunam took aim from distance and Dwight McNeil got the slightest of touches to deflect it into the net.

Patrick Kelly in action for Rovers at Everton.

Arguably the key moment came midway through the second half. Joe Ironside and Joe Sbarra had a lovely exchange before the latter shot straight at Jordan Pickford in the home goal. Either side and it could have been an altogether different story.

Sadly for Rovers, the hosts would proceed to double their lead just moments later when Iliman Ndiaye ran at a tiring defence and picked his spot for his first goal for the Toffees.

Beto, who endured an iffy night, added gloss with a close-range tap-in in the latter stages that gave a dollop of harshness to the scoreline.

Here's our Rovers player ratings from Goodison:

Ian Lawlor 5

Was caught flat-footed for the Everton opener but a few dicey moments. Some questions might be asked about his positioning for Ndiaye's goal.

Tom Nixon 7

Was performing well before taking a hefty whack in the run-up to Everton's opener. Had to come off shortly afterwards.

Joseph Olowu 7

Up against Beto he had his hands full but he performed admirably, especially first half with some important interceptions and blocks.

Jay McGrath 6

Defended stoutly and put in a couple of meaty tackles that were last-ditch. The odd moment though where he was caught out of position.

Jack Senior 6

Was carded for a cynical foul on Beto. Started well but seemed to regress as the second half wore on.

Owen Bailey 7

Played a lot further forward than normal but couldn't get involved as much as he'd want to. Still diligent when doing his defensive duties. Saw a late header land on the roof of the net in the dyeing embers.

Zain Westbrooke 7

Took the ball in some pressure situations and looked sharp with some zippy passing. Perhaps tired as it went on, understandably, before departing just after the hour.

Patrick Kelly 7

Really grew into the contest and showed supreme confidence in such a grand surrounding. Can be proud of his showing.

Luke Molyneux 6

Frustrating night as he got little change out of Mykolenko all night. Had a few sighters of Pickford's goal but

Joe Ironside 7

Ploughed a lone furrow for much of the night but showed glimpses of quality when time allowed. Hold-up play, even up against multi-million pound centre-halves, was a thing to behold.

Jordan Gibson 6

Showed some cute touches in the first half, especially on the counter. Replaced by Kyle Hurst at half-time.

Substitutes:

Kyle Hurst (For Gibson, 46) 6

Showed some nice touches when he came on.

Jamie Sterry (For Nixon, 57) 5

Lost his man for Everton's third goal

Joe Sbarra (For Westbrooke, 64) 6

Did ok with the bits and pieces that came his way – arguably key moment when his effort was point-blank at Pickford.

George Broadbent (For Kelly, 64) 5

Not enough time or space to make any meaningful impression

Billy Sharp (For Senior, 75) N/A

Hardly had a touch with the game pretty much a foregone conclusion by the time he arrived.

Unused subs: Sharman-Lowe, Anderson, Yeboah, Close.