Doncaster Rovers celebrate Andy Butler's goal which drew their semi-final level

Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from play-off second leg at Charlton Athletic

Doncaster Rovers delivered a stunning performance in their play-off semi-final second leg only to be denied in a penalty shootout by Charlton Athletic

Here is how we rated Rovers’ individual performances at The Valley.

Solid throughout until an unfortunate slip paved the way for Charlton's equaliser in extra time. Pulled off an excellent save from Naby Sarr in the shootout.

1. Marko Marosi 8

Pushed forward exceptionally well and also dealt with the threat down the left from Charlton

2. Matty Blair 8

Another colossal performance from the centre half who dealt with everything thrown his way

3. Paul Downing 9

Tremendous defensive showing and scored the goal that drew Rovers level in the tie. Got involved in a few unnecessary battles

4. Andy Butler 8

