Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from play-off second leg at Charlton Athletic Doncaster Rovers delivered a stunning performance in their play-off semi-final second leg only to be denied in a penalty shootout by Charlton Athletic Here is how we rated Rovers’ individual performances at The Valley. 1. Marko Marosi 8 Solid throughout until an unfortunate slip paved the way for Charlton's equaliser in extra time. Pulled off an excellent save from Naby Sarr in the shootout. Howard Roe/AHPIX.com Freelance Buy a Photo 2. Matty Blair 8 Pushed forward exceptionally well and also dealt with the threat down the left from Charlton PA PA (Press Association) Buy a Photo 3. Paul Downing 9 Another colossal performance from the centre half who dealt with everything thrown his way Freelance Buy a Photo 4. Andy Butler 8 Tremendous defensive showing and scored the goal that drew Rovers level in the tie. Got involved in a few unnecessary battles Freelance Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4