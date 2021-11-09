Doncaster Rovers player ratings from Papa John's Trophy win over Scunthorpe United

Here is how we rated Rovers’ individual performances at Glanford Park. Let us know your thoughts on Twitter @FreePressRovers.
1. Louis Jones 6
First appearance since the previous group game. He did not have a great deal to do for the majority of the game but pulled off a couple of strong saves. He was caught off his line for the two goals and his distribution still needs improvement.
Photo: Getty Images
2. Kyle Knoyle 7
Made some really good runs with the ball and delivered some fine crosses. A good performance.
Photo: AHPIX Ltd
3. Ben Blythe 8
Second senior start for Rovers and he was very strong. He read the game really well at times to snuff out danger before it came and was decent in the air.
Photo: AHPIX Ltd
4. Tom Anderson 7
Was caught a little flat-footed on a couple of occasions but was otherwise rock solid, dealing with the little he had on his plate with typical no fuss.
Photo: AHPIX Ltd