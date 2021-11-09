Scunthorpe United v Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster Rovers player ratings from Papa John's Trophy win over Scunthorpe United

A Joe Dodoo brace and a Rodrigo Vilca strike helped Doncaster Rovers earn their place in the knockout stages of the Papa John’s Trophy with a 3-2 win at Scunthorpe United.

By Liam Hoden
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 9:43 pm
Updated Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 10:52 pm

Here is how we rated Rovers' individual performances at Glanford Park.

1. Louis Jones 6

First appearance since the previous group game. He did not have a great deal to do for the majority of the game but pulled off a couple of strong saves. He was caught off his line for the two goals and his distribution still needs improvement.

2. Kyle Knoyle 7

Made some really good runs with the ball and delivered some fine crosses. A good performance.

3. Ben Blythe 8

Second senior start for Rovers and he was very strong. He read the game really well at times to snuff out danger before it came and was decent in the air.

4. Tom Anderson 7

Was caught a little flat-footed on a couple of occasions but was otherwise rock solid, dealing with the little he had on his plate with typical no fuss.

