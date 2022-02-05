Rovers celebrate Reo Griffiths' goal against Sunderland. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX

Doncaster Rovers player ratings from magnificent win at Sunderland - including a ten!

Doncaster Rovers produced a stunning performance to secure their first ever league win over Sunderland.

By Liam Hoden
Saturday, 5th February 2022, 6:36 pm
Updated Saturday, 5th February 2022, 6:58 pm

Here is how we rated Rovers’ individual performances. Let us know your thoughts on Twitter @FreePressRovers.

1. Jonathan Mitchell 8

He pulled off some excellent saves, particularly from Pritchard and Neil in what was a very good performance throughout. He was commanding to meet balls into the box and was always alert. After a rocky debut, he was great.

2. Ollie Younger 7

Moved to right back against his former club and was very good. He found himself under a lot of pressure in the first half but coped with it well. And then he proceeded to throw himself in front of everything afterwards.

3. Ro-Shaun Williams 8

Comfortably his best performance in a Rovers shirt - a fact all the more remarkable given it was his return from injury and he completed the 90 minutes. He looked a little rusty in the first ten minutes but never looked back afterwards. He kept things simple, heading and clearing away with aplomb.

4. Joseph Olowu 7

Defended really well throughout, putting in good clearances and cutting out balls forward. Had a great chance to score too.

