Doncaster Rovers player ratings from magnificent win at Sunderland - including a ten!

1. Jonathan Mitchell 8
He pulled off some excellent saves, particularly from Pritchard and Neil in what was a very good performance throughout. He was commanding to meet balls into the box and was always alert. After a rocky debut, he was great.
Photo: Liam Ford/AHPIX LTD
2. Ollie Younger 7
Moved to right back against his former club and was very good. He found himself under a lot of pressure in the first half but coped with it well. And then he proceeded to throw himself in front of everything afterwards.
Photo: HOWARD ROE
3. Ro-Shaun Williams 8
Comfortably his best performance in a Rovers shirt - a fact all the more remarkable given it was his return from injury and he completed the 90 minutes. He looked a little rusty in the first ten minutes but never looked back afterwards. He kept things simple, heading and clearing away with aplomb.
Photo: AHPIX Ltd
4. Joseph Olowu 7
Defended really well throughout, putting in good clearances and cutting out balls forward. Had a great chance to score too.
Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD