Rovers celebrate after Joseph Olowu's winner against Shrewsbury Town

Doncaster Rovers player ratings from huge win in crunch clash with Shrewsbury Town

Joseph Olowu grabbed the vital goal as Doncaster Rovers picked up a huge win against fellow strugglers Shrewsbury Town.

By Liam Hoden
Saturday, 11th December 2021, 6:26 pm
Updated Saturday, 11th December 2021, 6:41 pm

Here is how we rated Rovers' individual performances at the Keepmoat Stadium.

1. Louis Jones 9

An outstanding performance from the young keeper who shows no signs of loosening his grip on the starting shirt. He produced a string of stunning stops in the second half, none better than when he denied Udoh after a mistake from the centre halves.

Photo: Getty Images

2. Kyle Knoyle 7

Defended well throughout the game to deal with the threat of Ogbeta. Did not have as much opportunity to push forward but this was not the game for it.

Photo: AHPIX Ltd

3. Tom Anderson 7

Made a couple of mistakes, one of them almost a costly one but was typically solid and combative, particularly when under pressure after the break.

Photo: AHPIX Ltd

4. Joseph Olowu 8

Grabbed the decisive goal, showing the sort of determination that has come to be expected when he is in the opposition box. He had bravery and determination in his defensive work too.

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

