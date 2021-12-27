Doncaster Rovers player ratings from grim defeat to Sunderland

Here is how we rated Rovers’ individual performances at the Eco-Power Stadium. Let us know your thoughts on Twitter @FreePressRovers.
1. Louis Jones 6
Could not do a great deal about the goals conceded and pulled off a couple of important saves on another afternoon where he did his case for remaining between the sticks no harm.
Photo: Getty Images
2. Kyle Knoyle 6
Largely defended well under a lot of pressure and looked like the experienced head at the back that you would hope he would be given its make up.
Photo: AHPIX Ltd
3. Joseph Olowu 7
Took on the lead role in defence in the absence of Anderson and performed well, despite the tremendous amount of pressure Rovers were placed under. He read the game really well in the most part and competed okay.
Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
4. Ben Blythe 6
A tough ask for the inexperienced youngster who ended the game with an own goal to his name. His indecisiveness brought the pressure which led to the penalty and he failed to track his man which led to the chaos of the own goal. Otherwise, he was pleasingly assured at the back and defended okay overall.
Photo: AHPIX Ltd