Doncaster Rovers player ratings from disastrous capitulation at relegation rivals Morecambe

Here is how we rated Rovers’ individual performances on a disastrous afternoon at the Mazuma Stadium. Let us know your thoughts on Twitter @FreePressRovers.
1. Louis Jones 6
Conceded three goals but could not do a great deal about them after being let down by his team mates’ defensive efforts. Barely had anything to do in the first half and made a few decent stops under pressure in the second.
Photo: Getty Images
2. Kyle Knoyle 5
Did well in the first half, defending well and getting the ball forward quickly. Really struggled after the break when under a lot of pressure.
Photo: AHPIX Ltd
3. Joseph Olowu 5
He defended superbly in the first half and again looked beyond his years in terms of composure. He struggled to get similarly decisive connections on the ball after the break.
Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
4. Tommy Rowe 4
Did well again out of position at centre half in the first half but failed to do the basics nearly well enough after the break and was guilty of trying to play out cleverly on too many occasions when getting the ball away from danger was required.
Photo: AHPIX Ltd