Rovers look dejected after Jonathan Obika's equaliser for Morecambe. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX

Doncaster Rovers player ratings from disastrous capitulation at relegation rivals Morecambe

Doncaster Rovers threw away a 3-0 lead to suffer a hammerblow of a 4-3 defeat to relegation rivals Morecambe that left them rooted to the foot of the League One table.

By Liam Hoden
Sunday, 2nd January 2022, 5:57 pm
Updated Sunday, 2nd January 2022, 6:02 pm

Here is how we rated Rovers’ individual performances on a disastrous afternoon at the Mazuma Stadium. Let us know your thoughts on Twitter @FreePressRovers.

1. Louis Jones 6

Conceded three goals but could not do a great deal about them after being let down by his team mates’ defensive efforts. Barely had anything to do in the first half and made a few decent stops under pressure in the second.

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales

2. Kyle Knoyle 5

Did well in the first half, defending well and getting the ball forward quickly. Really struggled after the break when under a lot of pressure.

Photo: AHPIX Ltd

Photo Sales

3. Joseph Olowu 5

He defended superbly in the first half and again looked beyond his years in terms of composure. He struggled to get similarly decisive connections on the ball after the break.

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales

4. Tommy Rowe 4

Did well again out of position at centre half in the first half but failed to do the basics nearly well enough after the break and was guilty of trying to play out cleverly on too many occasions when getting the ball away from danger was required.

Photo: AHPIX Ltd

Photo Sales
MorecambeLeague OneTwitter
Next Page
Page 1 of 4