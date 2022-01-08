Eco-Power Stadium, the home of Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster Rovers player ratings from dire defeat against Fleetwood Town

Doncaster Rovers suffered another damaging defeat as they were beaten 1-0 by relegation rivals Fleetwood Town.

By Liam Hoden
Saturday, 8th January 2022, 5:30 pm
Updated Saturday, 8th January 2022, 6:02 pm

Here is how we rated Rovers’ individual performances. Let us know your thoughts on Twitter @FreePressRovers.

1. Pontus Dahlberg 6

In the side due to Jones’ injury and handed his first start of the McSheffrey era. Produced some decent saves in the first half to prevent Fleetwood from capitalising on their good spell.

2. Kyle Knoyle 6

Probably the liveliest attacking presence in the Rovers side with his runs down the right flank. Consistently looked to push forward and put in some dangerous crosses which his team mates failed to capitalise on.

3. Ro-Shaun Williams 6

Back from injury and in the side for the first time since November. Defended well, despite a couple of rusty moments.

4. Joseph Olowu 6

A decent enough performance from the young centre half. He defended the box well and showed his typical composure.

