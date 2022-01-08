Doncaster Rovers player ratings from dire defeat against Fleetwood Town

1. Pontus Dahlberg 6
In the side due to Jones’ injury and handed his first start of the McSheffrey era. Produced some decent saves in the first half to prevent Fleetwood from capitalising on their good spell.
Photo: Getty Images
2. Kyle Knoyle 6
Probably the liveliest attacking presence in the Rovers side with his runs down the right flank. Consistently looked to push forward and put in some dangerous crosses which his team mates failed to capitalise on.
Photo: AHPIX Ltd
3. Ro-Shaun Williams 6
Back from injury and in the side for the first time since November. Defended well, despite a couple of rusty moments.
Photo: AHPIX Ltd
4. Joseph Olowu 6
A decent enough performance from the young centre half. He defended the box well and showed his typical composure.
Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD