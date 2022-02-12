Doncaster Rovers player ratings from demoralising defeat to Portsmouth

Gary McSheffrey’s men had the better of the first half at Fratton Park but failed to make it count on the scoresheet.
And Pompey took advantage in the second half as they ran out comfortable and convincing winners.
1. Jonathan Mitchell 5
Spoiled a confident first half display by flapping at the fourth goal and he will be disappointed not to have kept out the second from Hirst.
2. Kyle Knoyle 6
Decent first half showing but beaten at the back stick for two of the goals.
3. Ollie Younger 6
Hard to point the finger of blame too much in his direction. He might have got slightly under the cross that led to the first goal.
4. Joseph Olowu 6
Impressed in the first half but lost his way slightly after the break.
